Wayne - Maravillas Diaz died peacefully on April 16, 2020 at Llanfair Care and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 89. She was born in Bacares, Almeria, Spain, and lived in Balsareny, Barcelona before emigrating from Spain to the United States in 1966 to begin her new life in America settling in the Riverside section of Paterson with her family. She was a longtime resident of Paterson and moved to Wyckoff before becoming a resident of the Llanfair House Care Center in Wayne 12 years ago. Maravillas was a seamstress by trade and worked for Paterson Shade Company. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Rafael Diaz in 1990, and loving brother John Medina in 1999. She is survived by her children; Mary Collado and her husband Frank of Wyckoff, John Diaz and his wife Roberta of Roseland and Angie Hornig and her husband Marty of Bloomingdale, her sisters, Isabel Carrizo of Paterson and Bienvenida Diaz and her husband Joseph Diaz of Wanaque, and many nieces and nephews here and in Spain. Left to carry on the family's legacy are Maravillas' seven grandchildren, Frank, John, Michael, Bobby, Christian, Jessica and Kevin, and six great grandchildren, Frankie, Dylan, Andrew, Benjamin, Paulo and Valentina. Under the current circumstances with Covid 19, the funeral services will be private. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Maravillas' memory may be made to the Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481