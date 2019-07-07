Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ
Marc A. Seider


1966 - 2019
Marc A. Seider Obituary
Marc A. Seider

Clifton - Seider, Marc A., 53 of Clifton, New Jersey, passed away on June 30, 2019.

Marc was born in Passaic and was a lifelong resident of Clifton. He was a Machine Operator at Deluxe Corporation for 33 years. He was an avid Rangers Fan and beloved brother to Rich. Marc was predeceased by his parents, Grace in 2009 and Frank in 2018. He is survived by his brother Rich and his girlfriend Luciana.

Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10 AM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Visiting on Monday from 6PM to 9PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. www.marroccos.com
