|
|
Marc Edwin Bauer
Fair Lawn - Marc Edwin Bauer, 33, of Fair Lawn, died unexpectedly on August 19, 2019. Predeceased by his father, Edwin Paul Bauer (2010). Beloved son of Linda (née Rosado) Bauer. Dear brother of Michael Bauer and his wife Pia. Devoted nephew of Uncle David and Aunt Rose Marie Bauer, Aunt Denise Bauer, Uncle Peter Bauer, Aunt Donna and Uncle Steve Castrignano, Aunt Denise Rosado, Uncle John Courtien. Also survived by his cousins, Kristen and Rocky La Barbera, Peter Bauer Jr. and Joseph Courtien, and close family friends, the McMullen and Nastri families.
Visiting will be Thursday, August 22nd, 5-9 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge. Funeral Service Friday, August 23rd, 10 AM, at the funeral home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.