Marc Lamparello


1982 - 2020
Marc Lamparello Obituary
On Friday, April 17, 2020, Marc Lamparello, of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., passed away at the age of 38. Marc was born on January 28, 1982 in Passaic, New Jersey.

Marc began playing the piano at age 5, and served as the choir director for St. Joseph's R.C. Church in East Rutherford for several years in his late twenties and early thirties. Marc was also invited and traveled to Bozouls, France at age 15 where he performed in a summer concert in a historic French church.

Marc graduated with honors in 2004 from Boston College with a degree in philosophy and went on to graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania where he completed his master's degree. Marc also studied for a semester at Oxford University in Oxford, England. Prior to his passing, he was enrolled in a doctorate program at the City University of New York. His passion for teaching and philosophy led to adjunct professorships at Lehman College in New York and Seton Hall University in New Jersey, where he was well loved and respected by his students.

Marc was a talented pianist, writer, and professor, and his intellect and creativity were evident in his professional and personal pursuits. Most importantly, Marc was a kind, loving, sensitive, and generous person who never hesitated to help anyone in need, and who always strived to make everyone around him happy.

Marc is survived by his mother, Dolores, his father Leonard, his brothers Christopher and Adam, as well as his sister Lee, brother-in-law David, and two nieces, Sydney and Lyndsey.

Marc will be missed beyond words, forever loved, and never forgotten. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Kimak Funeral Home in Carlstadt, N.J. A memorial service is planned in celebration of Marc's life in the coming months. Donations may be made in Marc's name to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI).
