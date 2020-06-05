Marc Vincent Byron
Marc Vincent Byron moved mountains. When Marc walked into a room, heads turned. His presence was electric, his smile, magnetic, his energy, explosive. He had a fire inside that lit him up, along with everyone around him. Observant of every detail, Marc made sure the experience was remembered by all. Marc had laser sharp focus and insight. His unwavering ethics served as a beacon of light and virtue. When Marc spoke, everyone listened. When you spoke, he wholeheartedly listened. He had the right combination of judgement and emotion. He was your vault. Marc was there when you needed him and when you didn't. His opinion was never prescriptive, simply advice. His intuition was spot on. A true competitor at everything he did, be it ping pong, backgammon, scrabble, roulette, deal-making, hockey, golf or tennis to name a few.
Marc was a polished, charismatic visionary with an insatiable appetite for thoughtful risk. He was a creative genius. As a world-class entrepreneur and distinguished operating executive, Marc's gift was identifying big opportunities and inspiring people to achieve and execute on exceptional goals. Approximately ten years after graduating from Emory University in 1985, with a B.A. in Economics, Marc co-founded Paradigm Direct and pioneered the pay-for-performance marketing model. Over the course of the next 22 years, Marc's original intellectual capital and DNA led to the creation and evolution of TRANZACT, ultimately resulting in multiple successful exits. His next act was co-founding Trivergance, which created significant value for many Fortune 500 companies and shareholders.
Through it all, Marc never lost sight of what was most important to him, not for a second. Family was the foundation for all he did. His love for family was so deeply powerful. Unshakable and boundless. A loving husband to Robin Lisa Byron of 31 years, together they created a profound life, with daughters, Jenna Rae (Byron) Amster, Lexi Rose Byron and Kara Leigh Byron.
Marc is his family's hero; a warrior with infinite strength. To Marc, his girls were his purpose, his reason, his motivation and his world. The bond between Marc and his three daughters was indescribable; a bond that transcended a father daughter, best friend relationship. They were wholeheartedly committed and connected to one another. Marc was the dad that never missed a beat. He figured out a way to do it all, seemingly effortlessly, although meticulously planned and detailed. Marc was always front and center cheering on his girls. Present at every school field trip, dance performance, tennis match or ice skating competition, likely sobbing with pride.
Marc spent meaningful time with all his daughters' friends and members of his extended family, as if they were his own. He was the go-to parent, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle and cousin; generous, honest, playful and ever-ready to provide sincere, judicious advice or a light-hearted good time. Marc was instrumental in helping people achieve their goals. He saw potential in people who didn't quite see it in themselves. No dream was too big. If you dreamt it, Marc supported it.
At every major milestone in his daughters' lives, he wrote them each a timeless note of relevance, opinion and love. Marc taught his girls to be respectful, humble, loyal and kind. He'd say, "it's not about what you achieve, it's about what you overcome." He preached that there is "no substitution for preparation" and to create "movement over motion." Marc indoctrinated, "Byron's Law of the 4 P's: Preparation, Persistence, Passion and Purpose." He was consistent with his actions, in his messaging and his approach to embedding life's most valuable lessons.
Marc persevered through life's challenges living every single day to the absolute fullest, with a will of iron, an indelible humility, a calm assuredness, a positive attitude and the brightest smile. And that was the magic of Marc.
Marc, age 56, passed away peacefully after his courageous journey with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA-c), on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, surrounded by his devoted family. Marc was born on October 6, 1963 in New York City, NY to his father, Dr. Herve M. Byron, and his mother, Roseanne C. Byron. He is survived by his wife Robin, his three daughters, Jenna (husband Joshua D. Amster), Lexi (fiancé Dylan F. Sherman) and Kara, mother-in-law, Carol M. Field, his siblings Dr. Rose Byron McSween, Herve Byron, David Byron, and Pia Byron and several in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues, and all those whom he inspired.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services were held privately at The Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah at the Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. When social gathering restrictions are lifted, The Byron Family plans to orchestrate a Celebration of Life at the Bergen Pac Theater in Englewood, New Jersey, in Marc's honor.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider sharing memories, photos, videos or thoughts to "TheByronFive@gmail.com" and a contribution to www.robinhood.org or www.MultipleSystemAtrophy.org in Marc's honor.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.