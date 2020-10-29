1/
Marcelino Negron
Marcelino Negron

Lyndhurst - Negron, Marcelino, 71 of Lyndhurst, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Mr. Negron was born in Puerto Rico and has been a resident of Lyndhurst since 1964. Marcelino was a mechanic, working for George Bollenbach Co. of Lyndhurst for 32 years, retiring in 2002. He then worked in maintenance for Shop Rite of Lyndhurst for 5 years, retiring in 2007. Marcelino is survived by his beloved companion, Ingeborg Schaffrath and by his children, Erica Negron and the late Jose and Renaldo Negron. He was also survived by his brothers and sisters, family and many friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9 - 10:15 AM then to Sacred Heart Church where at 10:30 AM a Funeral Mass will offered. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, donation's can be made in Marcelino's memory to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
