Marcelino Negron
Lyndhurst - Negron, Marcelino, 71 of Lyndhurst, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Mr. Negron was born in Puerto Rico and has been a resident of Lyndhurst since 1964. Marcelino was a mechanic, working for George Bollenbach Co. of Lyndhurst for 32 years, retiring in 2002. He then worked in maintenance for Shop Rite of Lyndhurst for 5 years, retiring in 2007. Marcelino is survived by his beloved companion, Ingeborg Schaffrath and by his children, Erica Negron and the late Jose and Renaldo Negron. He was also survived by his brothers and sisters, family and many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9 - 10:15 AM then to Sacred Heart Church where at 10:30 AM a Funeral Mass will offered. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, donation's can be made in Marcelino's memory to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org
