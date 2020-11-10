Marcella Kaplan (nee Finkelstein)
Marcella Kaplan (nee Finkelstein) was born on March 12, 1930 and died on November 10, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Irving, mother of David (Barbara), Jonathan (Sandi), Leah (Kathryn), Lois (Mark) and Sarah (Howard), beloved Safta of Roni, Avital, Yishai (Adina), Sam (Sharyn), Jordana (Jonathan) and Ariana, and beloved great-grandmother of Jack Irving. Marcella was very committed and active in the Jewish community, at Temple Israel in Ridgewood NJ, the Fair Lawn Jewish Center and Women's League for Conservative Judaism. Donations in her memory are requested to Tisch MS Research Center of NY (www.tischms.org
) or Jewish Home Foundation of North Jersey (www.jewishhomefamily.org
). Funeral services were under the care of Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Paramus, NJ