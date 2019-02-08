Services
Paterson - Marcia A Dente (74) passed away February 3, 2019 from cancer.

Marcia was born in Paterson, November 3, 1944 to Harry and Gilda, also called Jill (Striano) Dente. She graduated Central High School and attended William Paterson University.

She worked at the Paterson Library and then the DPW for 45 years.

Marcia is survived by her brother Harry Dente and nephew Enrico Dente, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were private and a Memorial Service will be announced.
