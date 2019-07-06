|
|
Marcia Babette (Feldman) Germanow
Glen Rock - Mrs. Marcia Babette (Feldman) Germanow, of Glen Rock, New Jersey, born on April 15, 1927 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Hannah Feldman and Max Feldman, passed away at age 92 on July 3, 2019 in Wyckoff, New Jersey. She attended Ohio State University where she was a member of AEPhi. She worked in the gourmet catering industry at Cater to Yourself as an owner and operator until retiring in 1990. Marcia was married to the late Norman Germanow. She is survived by her son Ken Germanow; daughters, Martha Green, Bonnie Berke (Art), Sherry Merry (Arthur), and Alyssa Petrone (Bill); grandchildren are Matthew Green (Ashley), Ryan Green (Julie), Alexandra Merry (Ben Treshinsky), Harrison Petrone, Sam Petrone (Natalie), Kathryn Merry (Tim Kiely), and Hannah Petrone (Andrew Silver); great-grandchildren are Ethan, Brandon, and Vanessa Green, Lina and Cormac Green, Benny Treshinsky, and James and Finn Silver. Marcia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who gave love and derived happiness from her family; she loved to plan and execute memorable events for beloved family and friends and to travel to and explore new places with her husband, the great love of her life, Norman; she lived for any and all celebrations, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. The family invites donations in Marcia's name to Valley Hospice Services, Paramus, NJ and/or Christian Health Care Center, Wyckoff, NJ. The funeral home will be Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, (201) 791-0015. The celebration of Marcia's life will be private.