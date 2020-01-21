|
|
Marcia Bograd
Marcia Bograd, 85, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020. Marcia was a longstanding member of Temple Beth Tikvah in Wayne and was committed to many organizations including Jewish Family Services of North Jersey, Planned Parenthood, and the League of Women Voters. She worked with her husband and son at Bograd's Fine Furniture in Riverdale.
Marcia leaves behind many beloved family members and friends. She is survived by her husband Joseph and their children Louis and Marion, Mark and Jean, Stephanie and Danny and Grandchildren Evan, Ben, Max and Sadie.
Funeral services to be held at Temple Beth Tikvah at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020, followed by internment at Cedar Park Cemetery (Paramus, NJ). Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey, www.plannedparenthood.org. For further information, please contact Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ).