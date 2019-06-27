Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis RC Church
114 Mount Vernon Street
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Marcia C. (Dominguez) Martell Obituary
Marcia C. Martell (nee Dominguez)

Teaneck - Marcia C. Martell (nee Dominguez), of Teaneck, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 69 years. She was born in Cuenca, Ecuador and came to US in 1957. Marcia was a proud mother, dear sister and loving friend to all. Everyone loved her sense of humor. Beloved mother of Frank Martell and Derrick Martell. Cherished sister of Susan Shadwell, Priscilla Dominguez, Michael Dominguez, Paul Dominguez and Gabriel Dominguez. Marcia is also survived by her husband Frank Martell. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, on Friday, June 28th at 8:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be 9:30 AM at St. Francis RC Church, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, with entombment following at Garden Of Memories, Washington Township. Visitation on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcia's memory may be made to: John Theurer Cancer Center (HUMC) 30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601; 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Vorheesingwersen.com
