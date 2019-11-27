|
|
Marcia "Marcy" Caputo
River Vale - Caputo Marcia "Marcy" (nee Lewis) of River Vale passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Marcy was born on December 4, 1940. She graduated from East Side High School Paterson in 1959 and enrolled at Paterson State Teachers College, graduating with a BA in Primary Education. Beloved by her students, Marcy taught third grade for twenty five years at Franklin School in Bergenfield. She moved to Tenafly in 1972 and later joined the Trinity Lutheran Church located in Tenafly. Over 35 years as a church member, she sang in the choir and served on the church council. Marcy and her beloved husband Michael were married 58 years and spent many happy summers at their cabin in Pennsylvania enjoying the beautiful scenery and wildlife on their land. Frequent visits to Colonial Williamsburg, the Adirondacks, Canadian Rockies and Nova Scotia were a joy for this devoted couple. Marcy's beautiful smile, infectious laughter and warm, cheerful personality will be dearly missed. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly Sunday 2 - 6, where Lutheran funeral service will take place at 5 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 11 AM Mt Carmel Church Tenafly. Interment Mt Carmel Cemetery Tenafly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church 430 Knickerbocker Rd Tenafly NJ 07670.