Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Carmel Church
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Caputo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia "Marcy" Caputo


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia "Marcy" Caputo Obituary
Marcia "Marcy" Caputo

River Vale - Caputo Marcia "Marcy" (nee Lewis) of River Vale passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Marcy was born on December 4, 1940. She graduated from East Side High School Paterson in 1959 and enrolled at Paterson State Teachers College, graduating with a BA in Primary Education. Beloved by her students, Marcy taught third grade for twenty five years at Franklin School in Bergenfield. She moved to Tenafly in 1972 and later joined the Trinity Lutheran Church located in Tenafly. Over 35 years as a church member, she sang in the choir and served on the church council. Marcy and her beloved husband Michael were married 58 years and spent many happy summers at their cabin in Pennsylvania enjoying the beautiful scenery and wildlife on their land. Frequent visits to Colonial Williamsburg, the Adirondacks, Canadian Rockies and Nova Scotia were a joy for this devoted couple. Marcy's beautiful smile, infectious laughter and warm, cheerful personality will be dearly missed. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr Tenafly Sunday 2 - 6, where Lutheran funeral service will take place at 5 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 11 AM Mt Carmel Church Tenafly. Interment Mt Carmel Cemetery Tenafly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church 430 Knickerbocker Rd Tenafly NJ 07670.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -