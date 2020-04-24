|
|
Marcia Griffiths
Marcia Griffiths, 86, passed away on April 20 from Coronavirus. Daughter of Sydney and Bertha Setel. Loving wife of 63 years to Geoffrey. Beloved mother to Robert (Miriam), David, Steven (Jennifer), and Andrew (Cristina) and her grandchildren Ryan, Rachel, Elizabeth, Melanie, Ethan and Liam. Predeceased by her sister Doris Setel. Marcia, a longtime resident of Fair Lawn and Toms River, was a senior probation officer for the Bergen County probation department until her retirement in 1996. Funeral service were held on Wednesday April 22.