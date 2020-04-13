|
Marcia LaMothe
Little Falls - MARCIA LAMOTHE, age 83 a resident of Christian Health Care Center, passed away peacefully April 10, 2020. Prior to retiring Marcia was an administrator in the Engineering Department of Singer Kearfott. Marcia was raised in Garfield and lived for thirty years in Little Falls. She was predeceased by her loving life partner of thirty years, Ronald DuVuyst, mother Julia Kopus Nalesnyk, father Joseph Nalesnyk and brothers Daniel Inwood and Arthur Inwood. She is survived by her great nephew Jeffrey Inwood and cousins Barbara Trent, Dorothy Kopas Abazia, and Jane Kopus, and many other loving friends.
Out of concern for public safety private funeral arrangements will be held under the direction of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or Foundation.