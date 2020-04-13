Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia LaMothe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia LaMothe


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia LaMothe Obituary
Marcia LaMothe

Little Falls - MARCIA LAMOTHE, age 83 a resident of Christian Health Care Center, passed away peacefully April 10, 2020. Prior to retiring Marcia was an administrator in the Engineering Department of Singer Kearfott. Marcia was raised in Garfield and lived for thirty years in Little Falls. She was predeceased by her loving life partner of thirty years, Ronald DuVuyst, mother Julia Kopus Nalesnyk, father Joseph Nalesnyk and brothers Daniel Inwood and Arthur Inwood. She is survived by her great nephew Jeffrey Inwood and cousins Barbara Trent, Dorothy Kopas Abazia, and Jane Kopus, and many other loving friends.

Out of concern for public safety private funeral arrangements will be held under the direction of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or Foundation.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -