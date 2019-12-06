|
Marciniak Zbigniew
Wallington - Marciniak Zbigniew (Bill), 71, of Wallington, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born in Belgium, his family settled in Passaic and then Wallington. In 1966, he enlisted and served in the United States Air Force. He later became owner of Perfection Hair Design in Cliffside Park, NJ where he was a hairdresser for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and granddaughter. He was known for always being behind the video camera to capture the many memories and moments from family events.
Bill is the beloved son of the late Walerian and Halina (Kubicka) and brother of the late Evelyn Ortiz. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Mary (Zupanovich). Devoted father to Michael and his wife, Justyna, and Eric and his girlfriend, Amanda. Cherished grandfather of Madison, who was the apple of his eye and stole his heart from the day she was born and his granddogs, Urman and Duke. He is also the devoted brother-in-law of Vincent (Jaye), Bobby, and Karen Zupanovich, Janet (Larry) Centanni and the late Kathleen Kulik and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:45 from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge and Mass 10:15 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wallington. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM.