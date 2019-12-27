Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church
Woodland Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Kayal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus John Kayal


2003 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus John Kayal Obituary
Marcus John Kayal

Mahwah - Marcus John Kayal, 16, on December 27, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved son of George and Deborah. Cherished brother of Jordan, James, Michael and Joseph. Loving grandson of Basil Kayal and the late Valerie Kayal and Grace and Don Malone. He will be deeply missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Marcus was a devoted friend, athlete and student at Mahwah High School. He particularly enjoyed his passion for soccer. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1-5 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church in Woodland Park, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Donations may be made in memory of Marcus to the NJ Sharing Network, njsharingnetwork.org/contribute or the , heart.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -