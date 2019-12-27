|
Marcus John Kayal
Mahwah - Marcus John Kayal, 16, on December 27, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved son of George and Deborah. Cherished brother of Jordan, James, Michael and Joseph. Loving grandson of Basil Kayal and the late Valerie Kayal and Grace and Don Malone. He will be deeply missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Marcus was a devoted friend, athlete and student at Mahwah High School. He particularly enjoyed his passion for soccer. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1-5 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church in Woodland Park, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Donations may be made in memory of Marcus to the NJ Sharing Network, njsharingnetwork.org/contribute or the , heart.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.