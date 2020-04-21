Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Blairstown - Mardelle J. "Marge" (Clever) Wardlow 93 of Blairstown died Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Passaic, she resided in Clifton for many years before moving to Forest Manor in Blairstown. Marge was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clifton where she was employed as the church secretary for over 30 years and sang in the church's choir. Marge loved to play bingo and always had an up-beat outlook on life saying "How Lucky we are and that things could always be worse. She is predeceased by two husbands, Anthony Rembish and Kermit "Red" Wardlow. Marge is survived by a son, Marc Rembish and wife, Eve of Vernon, by a daughter, Kim Tolosi and husband, Mike of Blairstown, by five grandchildren Katlyn Tolosi, Tony Tolosi and wife, Sarah and Michael Tolosi Jr, Krystin and Colton Rembish and by three great grandchildren, Anthony, Lia and Luca Tolosi. Private funeral services will be held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be at Laurel Grove Memorial Park. Memorial donations to the Masonic Home & Charity Foundation, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016 are preferred to flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com
