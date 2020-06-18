Mardiros Derbarghamian
1943 - 2020
Mardiros Derbarghamian

Oradell - Derbarghamian, Mardiros, M.D., age 76, of Oradell, passed peacefully on Wednesday June 17, 2020 surrounded by his children. Born in Aleppo, Syria he immigrated to the United States in 1974. Prior to immigrating to the United States, he attended Yerevan Medical Institute in Yerevan, Armenia from 1966 to 1973 where he earned his doctorate of medicine and met his loving wife Lena. He was the Medical Director of Hudson County Meadowview Psychiatric Hospital of Secaucus where he worked for 37 devoted years concurrent to his private practice. "Dr. D." was a healer of many and friend to all. Beloved husband of Lena (nee: Djaninian). Devoted father of his daughter Sylva (Shannon) and his son Varouj (Leana). He will be fondly remembered and forever adored by his four grandchildren or "Dede's Crew", Ava, Alek, Noela, and Evanna. He is survived by his brothers Hagop (Lucine), Garabed, and Sarkis (Mary), along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Vahan and Sara, brothers Dickran and Khatchig, and sisters Heghine and Mary. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Frank Patti Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ. An Outdoor Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m., at St. Thomas Armenian Church, 174 Essex Drive, Tenafly, NJ. For Information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
