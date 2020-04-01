Resources
Margaret 'Marge' Kuizema

Washington Twp - Margaret 'Marge' Kuizema, nee Melissant, 81 years old of Washington Township, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. Marge taught at Garfield High School for 34 years before retiring. She always said these were the best years to teach in Garfield - the faculty and students were exceptional, and where lifelong friends were made. Marge spent many years skiing, swimming and playing tennis and always loved participating in the sport more than spectating. Marge is survived by her loving husband Duane, two sons Duane and wife Mary Kasica and Douglas and wife Halina Kasica, brother Leonard Melissant and wife Sophie; in addition to six grandchildren Kirsten Perliski and husband Brian of Chicago, Ryan, Shawn, Kylie Moore and her husband Jonathan of Chattanooga, Mikayla, Nikolas and great-grandson Owen Perliski. She belonged to Old Paramus Reformed Church, Women's Guild of OPRC, Contemporary Women's Club and Golden Seniors of Washington Township and the Garfield Federal of Teachers.
