Margaret A. Darragh
Clifton - Margaret Darragh age 75 died peacefully on April 8 after a short illness. Margaret was born and raised in Passaic and resided in Clifton since 1966. Margaret went to St. Nicholas School in Passaic, graduated from Pope Pius XII High School in 1962 where she developed a love for languages. Margaret went on to Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts, while majoring in French with a minor in English Literature. She went on to study at Montclair State University earning a Master's Degree in French Literature. Margaret's desire from an early age was to be a teacher. She taught French and Spanish at Passaic High School for over 30 years. She eventually became the head of the World Languages Department prior to her retirement. She always managed to find time to teach students whom she loved. She volunteered at the Clifton Library helping children whatever way she could and never refused to help a child. She was a member of the Women's College Club of Passaic, She was proficient at needlework and loved to read. She enjoyed her trips to Cape May each summer with her sister and she supported a child in Guatemala thru a Christian Organization. She was predeceased by her loving parents Herbert and Cecelia Darragh. Margaret is survived by her loving sister Linda, their cat Oliver, her beloved cousin Rosemary Barhight Ezman of Carbondale, Pa, her dear friends Bob & Kathy Mortimer many other cousins and numerous friends and acquaintances. Arrangements are by Bizub Quinlan Funeral Home in Clifton. Due to the COVID-19 virus Margaret's life will be celebrated at some future time. In lieu of flower, please make donations to START Animal Shelter, P.O Box 1098 Little Falls, N.J. 07424 or St. Paul's Church Building Fund 231 Second Street, Clifton, N.J. 07011