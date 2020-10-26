Margaret A. Leitner
Elmwood Park - Margaret A. Leitner, of Elmwood Park, and formerly of Hackensack NJ passed on October 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence 'Larry' Leitner. Loving step-mother of Lauren Leitner, Anna Phipps, and Ashley Leitner. Dear step-grandmother of Corey and AJ. Marge is predeceased in life by her parents William and Anna Grumme and her younger brother Thomas Grumme. She is also survived by her brother William Grumme as well as many other family and loving friends.
Marge was a successful business woman who managed and marketed for many different businesses.
Services from Kugler Community Home for Funerals, Saddle Brook NJ. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hackensack NJ on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Margaret's name.