Margaret A. "Peggy" Lukas
Hackensack - Margaret A. "Peggy" Lukas, of Hackensack, formerly of Jersey City, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 75 years. Prior to retiring, she worked as a telephone operator for Verizon of Rochelle Park, for many years. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity R. C. Church of Hackensack. Devoted mother of John Farrington and his wife Dawn of Rochelle Park and Kim Lamb and her late husband Brian of Ringwood. Special mother to Deanna Ludwig and Keith Ludwig. Cherished grandmother of John Joseph, Joseph Robert, Brenna Margaret, Keira Shannon, and Fiona Darcy. Adored companion of her faithful and loving "Maddie". The funeral on Tuesday, January 21st, at 10:00 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack with cremation following at Cedar Lawn Crematory, Paterson. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 8 PM. The family prefers that you honor her memory with a memorial donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com.