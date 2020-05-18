Margaret A. "Peggy" Nestory
1938 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" A. Nestory

With great sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted wife, mother, Grandmother and friend Margaret (Peggy) A. Nestory. She passed away gracefully, at the age of 82, on May 15, 2020. Margaret was born January 9, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pa., to parents Andrew and Marie Ranagan. She worked as a payroll manager until her retirement. She was a kind, gentle, loving woman who will be greatly missed.

Margaret is survived by loving husband George Nestory, sons Stephen and George Nestory, daughter Pauline Gaughran

grandsons Michael Brockson and Jacob Nestory three daughter in laws Christina, Michele, and Renee, as well as her brother in law Joseph Nestory and wife Jane, niece, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Due to COVID-19 a mass and memorial in her honor will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J. 07407

www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
