Margaret A. Rao
Oakland, NJ - Margaret (Peggy) Ann Rao of Oakland passed away on July 16th, 2020 at the age of 60, after an unsucessful battle with lymphoma. Peggy is survived by her husband Anthony of 31 years and their three children, Allyson, Gregory, and Jesse, her brothers Jim and Chris, and her mother Rosemary. She was predeceased by her father Dave, 16 years to the day of her passing and her brother Michael, 10 years ago and sister in law Louise, 5 years ago.
Peggy was born on February 29th 1960 in White Plains NY, and although she joked that she was only 15, she made sure she celebrated every birthday. Peggy had such great life long friends from White Plains. Grammer school and high school brought her friendships that last to this day. The high school class of 1978 was so special to her. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1982 with such deep friendships. Anthony was so fortunate to be added to these friendships. Moving to Oakland in 1992, Peggy was active in many activities such as the PTO, fundraisers, and of course being a soccer mom! In Oakland she developed even more deep and loving friendships and met so many great people in a loving and supportive community. Today her lifelong friends and her more recent friends are carrying Anthony, Allyson, Greg and Jesse through.
Peggy further leaves behind many relatives including nephews David and Brian Doyle, Jerome and Joseph D'Angelo, and their respective spouses Nicole and Lauren, Andrew and Michael Rao, Alex and Donovan Rao and Nick Kanney. Peggy is also survived by her mother in law Stella Rao, sisters in law Tina Miller, Frances Rao, Meryl Rao, and Karen Fox Rao, and brothers in law Orlando and Frank Rao, Steve Miller, Brian Ettelman and Jim Allocco.
Visiting Sunday and Monday 5-9 PM at the Oakland Memorial Home, 330 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland, NJ. Funeral Tuesday 11AM at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes, NJ. For condolences and more information visit www.oaklandmemorial.com