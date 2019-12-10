|
Margaret A. (nee Freese) Sichel
Clifton - Margaret A. (nee Freese) Sichel, 96, of Clifton, passed away on December 9, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Margaret resided in Rutherford before moving to Clifton in 1953 where she has resided since. She was a Clifton High School Math Teacher for over forty years before retiring. Mrs. Sichel was a member of First Lutheran Church, Clifton where she was member of the Esther Circle and the Altar Guild, and was also a member of the Clifton Red Hatters and the Clifton Education Foundation.
She was predeceased by her husband, William C. Sichel; her parents, Henry C. and Lillian K. (nee Mazyer) Freese; and two sisters, Florence Liesegang and Wilma Riley.
Survivors include: her three children, William H. Sichel and his wife, Sharon of Clifton, Jeffrey C. Sichel and his wife, Lynn of Crosswicks, NJ and Bonnie Stambuli and her husband, Joseph of Clifton; seven grandchildren, Robert, Matthew, Christopher, Billy and Jenny Sichel and Kristina and Nicholas Stambuli; and three great-grandchildren, Haven, Naomi and Luca.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Service 10:30 am Friday at First Lutheran Church, 1337 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Please meet at Church. Interment to follow at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1337 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.