Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
1337 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sichel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. (Freese) Sichel


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. (Freese) Sichel Obituary
Margaret A. (nee Freese) Sichel

Clifton - Margaret A. (nee Freese) Sichel, 96, of Clifton, passed away on December 9, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Margaret resided in Rutherford before moving to Clifton in 1953 where she has resided since. She was a Clifton High School Math Teacher for over forty years before retiring. Mrs. Sichel was a member of First Lutheran Church, Clifton where she was member of the Esther Circle and the Altar Guild, and was also a member of the Clifton Red Hatters and the Clifton Education Foundation.

She was predeceased by her husband, William C. Sichel; her parents, Henry C. and Lillian K. (nee Mazyer) Freese; and two sisters, Florence Liesegang and Wilma Riley.

Survivors include: her three children, William H. Sichel and his wife, Sharon of Clifton, Jeffrey C. Sichel and his wife, Lynn of Crosswicks, NJ and Bonnie Stambuli and her husband, Joseph of Clifton; seven grandchildren, Robert, Matthew, Christopher, Billy and Jenny Sichel and Kristina and Nicholas Stambuli; and three great-grandchildren, Haven, Naomi and Luca.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Service 10:30 am Friday at First Lutheran Church, 1337 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Please meet at Church. Interment to follow at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1337 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -