Margaret Anita Filsinger-Owens
Park Ridge - Margaret Anita Filsinger-Owens, (nee Bruning) of Park Ridge, NJ and formerly of Haworth and Whiting, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Gunther Filsinger for 34 years and the late Stanley J. Owens for 17 years. Devoted mother of Fred Filsinger and his wife Christine, Carla Moxham and her husband Edmond. Beloved daughter of Fred and Anna Bruning. Dear sister of the late Freddy Bruning. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Daniel and his wife Amanda, Laurie and Lisa. Funeral Service 10 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
Visitation 7-9 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019