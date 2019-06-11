|
Margaret Ann (nee Mawhinney) Cashman
Ridgefield - Margaret Ann Cashman (nee Mawhinney) on June 8, 2019, age 72.
Margaret was born on October 7, 1946 in New York, N.Y. and before retiring had worked as a secretary in West New York, NJ.
Beloved wife to the late William Joseph Cashman (September 11, 2001). Adored sister to Maureen Keefe and Joan Mion. Margaret is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:15 AM thence to St. Matthew R.C. Church in Ridgefield, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:15 AM. Cremation will be private. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-8 PM.