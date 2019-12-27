|
|
Margaret Anne (nee Hanley) Schweighardt
Clifton - Margaret Anne (nee Hanley) Schweighardt, 84, of Clifton, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Born in Paterson, Mrs. Schweighardt was raised in Totowa and graduated from Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls. Mrs. Schweighardt resided in Clifton for 62 years with her beloved husband, Edward. She created a happy home and many fond memories for her husband, children and grandchildren. Margaret's passion was helping others. She had many dear friends and close cousins and cared deeply for each of them. Mrs. Schweighardt was a faithful parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Clifton where she was a longtime member. Margaret was passionate about the St. Paul's Rosary Society, was a Past President, and made many friends through her association. She was an active volunteer.
She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Hanley.
Survivors include: her beloved husband, Edward; her son, Frank M. Schweighardt and Suzanne Larson of Wyckoff. Her grandsons Frank Schweighardt Jr and James Schweighardt as well as Devan Larson
Margaret is also survived by her son Edward T. Schweighardt, his wife Sharon and their children Elizabeth, Eddie and Jack. She also leaves behind loving nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 8:30 am from the funeral home followed by a 9:00 am Mass at St. Paul R.C. Church, 124 Union Avenue, Clifton. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Paul Rosary Society, 124 Union Ave., Clifton, NJ 07011 or , 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.