Margaret Anne Supko
Clifton - Margaret Anne (Lane) Supko 91 of Clifton passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Boston, MA. she resided in Norwich, CT before moving to Clifton 65 years ago. A graduate of the Norwich Free Academy, Margaret was employed as an Office Manager for the Sears Roebuck & Co. prior to her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Andrew RC Church in Clifton. Margaret enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Ken and summering in Cape May, NJ. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 60 years, Kenneth G. Supko in 2016 and by eight siblings. Margaret is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Those who knew Margaret will remember her as a warm and generous soul, always thoughtful and focusing on others before herself. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched. Private funeral services will be held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will be at BGWCD Veterans memorial Cemetery along with her beloved husband. Memorial donations to the American diabetes Assoc. will be appreciated in lieu of flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.