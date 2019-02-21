|
Margaret Appell
East Rutherford - Margaret "Peggy" E. Appell (nee Carney), 85, of East Rutherford since 1962, passed away on February 18, 2019. For 38 ½ years, she was a clerk at A&P, lastly working in Wallington then retiring in 1999. Peggy was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and a member of the Rosary Altar Society, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and the East Rutherford Seniors. She was an avid bingo player. Beloved wife of the late George J. Appell, Sr. Loving mother of George J. Appell, Jr. and his companion Ellen. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Jeremy, Daniel and his wife Jocelyn, Zachary, step-grandson Brian and great grandmother of Miranda. Dear sister of the late Michael G. Carney and James M. Carney, Jr. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Visitation Friday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Rutherford Seniors, 37 Vreeland Avenue, East Rutherford, NJ 07073.