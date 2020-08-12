Margaret (Salerno) Avolio
Avolio, Margaret (Salerno) left this earth on August 12, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother at the age of 96. A strong woman that endured a difficult life losing her husband, Giacomo, 50 years ago. She continued to work as a seamstress for Frank Montalbano in Paterson, until it closed. She was a member of St. Michael's Seniors for many years. She loved bingo and her short trips to the casinos, and our vacations by car, plane, ships and motor homes. She shared with us the building of our own families and the birth of our children, and our grandchildren as well as our losses. She especially loved cooking pasta every Sunday for all of us. Margaret was preceded in death by her granddaughter Skylar, her sisters Josephine, Rose, Columbia, Lucy, Nicholina and brother Nicholas. She is survived by her sister Jennie DeSpirito, her daughters and son in laws, Maryann and Ronald Pescatore, Debbie and Michael Savage and Nancy Ariola. Grandchildren, Jennifer and Sam Bassolino, Jackie and Christopher Pescatore, Tara and Jeffrey Ariola. Great Grandchildren, Jake Ariola, Alyssa and Nicholas Bassolino, Christian and Chase Pescatore, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private service for immediate family will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, Totowa, NJ. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
