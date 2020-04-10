Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Margaret (Meledy) Brady


1925 - 2020
Margaret (Meledy) Brady Obituary
Margaret Brady (nee Meledy) 94, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in New York City to the late William and Elizabeth Meledy. Before becoming a loving homemaker, Margaret was a Telephone Operator for the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Brady. Devoted mother of Margaret M. Brady, Elizabeth "Betty" Esposito and her husband Fred, Kenneth Brady and his wife Liz and the late Mark and Thomas Brady, Jr. Loving grandmother of six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Services will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to (stjude.org) would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
