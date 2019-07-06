|
Margaret Breznak
Woodland Park - Margaret (nee Herina) Breznak, 93, of Woodland Park, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 with her family by her bedside.
Born in Wallington, Marge was raised in Garfield and had lived in Woodland Park for the past 63 years. Early on, she was employed as an Executive Secretary with Botany Mills before leaving to raise her family. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Michael's Cathedral Chapel in Woodland Park and was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend.
Marge was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Breznak to whom she was married for 57 years; three dear brothers: George, John and Stephen Herina and two loved sisters: Rose Keresty and Helen Yoda.
She is survived by her three devoted daughters: Debra Spero of VT, Cindy M. Breznak, M.D. of NJ and Margie Davis and her husband, Ken, of Franklin Lakes; her dear brother, Peter Herina, and his wife Angie of FL; and four cherished grandchildren: Kate Spero of VA, Jennifer Spero of Australia, Danielle Davis of VA and Tyler Davis of NJ. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Visiting will be Sunday 4-8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Monday 10:15am from the funeral home and 11:00am at St. Michael's Cathedral Chapel, 415 Lackawanna Ave., Woodland Park. Private Cremation to follow. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.