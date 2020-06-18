Margaret C. (Geng) Keyes
Fair Lawn - Margaret C. (Geng) Keyes, age 100, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on June 18, 2020.
Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com. Mass Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Anne Church, Fair Lawn. Interment Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.
Fair Lawn - Margaret C. (Geng) Keyes, age 100, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on June 18, 2020.
Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com. Mass Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Anne Church, Fair Lawn. Interment Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.