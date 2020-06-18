Margaret C. (Geng) Keyes
Margaret C. (Geng) Keyes

Fair Lawn - Margaret C. (Geng) Keyes, age 100, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on June 18, 2020.

Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com. Mass Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Anne Church, Fair Lawn. Interment Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Anne Church
