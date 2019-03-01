Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard RC Church
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Paterson - Mancinelli, Margaret C. (nee Barone), age 96 of Paterson at rest in Wayne on February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank L. Mancinelli (1973). Loving mother of Frank Mancinelli of Eureka, CA, Gary Mancinelli of Wayne, and Michael Mancinelli of Paterson. She was the youngest sister of 8 predeceased siblings. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she was a lifelong city resident. In her early years, she was a seamstress in Paterson before becoming a homemaker. Mrs. Mancinelli was a long time parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, and a member of its seniors club. She was also a member of the Deborah Hospital Foundation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard RC Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Deborah Hospital Foundation, NJ Region, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 and/or Greater NJ Chapter, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
