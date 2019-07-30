Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Crest Chapel
Pompton Plains, NJ
Pompton Plains - Margaret C. Troast, 88, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Lincoln Park and Clifton, died July 29, 2019.

Margaret (Peg) was predeceased by her husband, John E. Troast, in 1996, and her granddaughter, Joan Marie Troast in 1993. She is survived by her children, Susan Soroko and her husband Samuel, Catherine Lueck, Steven Troast and his wife Tina, Carolyn Troast, and Douglas Troast and his wife Carla; her brother, Theodore Connors and his wife Elaine; and her grandchildren, Jackie Husstege and her husband PJ, Mike Soroko and his wife Nicole, John Lueck, Alyssa Lueck, Sarah Troast, Billy Troast, Maggie Troast, Jared Troast, and Jacob Troast; as well as her great-granddaughter, Samantha Husstege.

Visiting hours will be 4-8 pm Wednesday at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 1 pm Thursday at Cedar Crest Chapel, Pompton Plains. Cremation will be private. www.scanlanfuneralhome.com for more information.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Reading is Fundamental or to a in Peg's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
