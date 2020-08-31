Margaret Capone



New Milford - Margaret Capone, of New Milford, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2020. She was born in Palisades Park, NJ to Carrie and Michael Severino. She lived in Palisades Park until her marriage to Victor J. Capone Sr., on May 19, 1956, who preceded her death in 1977. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Ann Jaeger, Vincent Severino and Floyd Severino. She is the loving and devoted mother of Victor, Charles and Dolores and mother-in-law to Florence. She is also the loving grandmother of Nicole Capone, Christine and Terry McMackin and their daughter Paige. She was surrounded by her loved ones throughout her final days. Visitation at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 South Washington Avenue Bergenfield, NJ on Wednesday from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral services and burial will be private.









