Margaret Carlin

Margaret Carlin Obituary
Margaret Carlin

MARGARET CARLIN died peacefully at home April 23rd. Mrs. Carlin was born in New York City on April 6, 1919, to Vincent and Mildred Frangella. She was a long time resident of Radburn in Fair Lawn, NJ. A graduate of Seton Hall University, Mrs. Carlin taught mathematics at Saint Anne's School in Fair Lawn. After moving to Ringwood, she volunteered many hours at the Saint Catherine of Bologna Church and School and for the Franciscan Sisters of Ringwood. She was predeceased by her husband John D. Carlin and her sister Carol Hertz. She is survived by her sons James, Timothy and John and their spouses, her grandchildren Tara Wolff, John Carlin and Jennifer Carlin, and four great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, friends and former students. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia Retirement Fund, osfphila.org. All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell.
