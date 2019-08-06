|
|
Margaret Craig
Wyckoff - CRAIG, Margaret (nee Wilcox) - Like the thousands of books devoured by Margaret W. Craig, the multiple chapters of her lifetime introduced part-time characters and mainstays. As anyone who knew her would attest, her laugh was loud and contagious, her smile big and bright, her wit quick, and her insights direct and compelling. She was a trusted and loyal friend, dedicated and determined, direct and fair, giving and thoughtful, generous and loving.
Born in Hackensack on January 3, 1934, the only child of Ethel F. and John A. Wilcox, Mrs. Craig passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, after her final chapter concluded.
In 1941, Margaret's family moved from Long Island to Ridgewood. In 1952, she graduated Ridgewood HS, and in 1956 earned a B.A. from The Ohio State University. She moved to FL, where she taught elementary school for a year. She then returned home to work at her family-owned Ridgewood Secretarial School, eventually becoming President.
In the early 1960s, Margaret met Bob. They married in 1966 and established their first residence in Midland Park. After their first two boys, they moved to Wyckoff, where they eventually raised four sons in a three-generation household. No matter how busy, she read about one novel per week and loved to share her favorites in an annual Christmas letter. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she made sure the house was decorated accordingly.
Margaret's next few chapters involved her family's passion: education. Margaret finished an M.A. in Counseling from William Paterson College. She then helped shape the quality and course of the local schools. She was elected to and served as President of the Wyckoff Board of Education, Washington Elementary School PTO, and Ramapo HS APTS, and as Treasurer of the Wyckoff PTO Economy Shop. Additional activities were with Pi Lambda Theta Education Honor Society, American Mensa Selection Agency, and as Chair of Cub Pack 198, in which each of her sons participated.
Margaret was named Woman of the Year in 1987 by the Wyckoff Family YMCA, drawing recognition from far and wide. Noted in the banquet program as "a woman who has distinguished herself in the field of voluntarism." She co-founded the FLOW Follies variety show, which raised $15,000 in scholarships for the Ramapo/Indian Hills Regional High School.
Margaret is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 53 years, Robert B., of NJ; sons John R. (Kumi Tucker) of NY, and their daughter, Julia A. Craig; Scott W. (Danielle) of NJ; Todd A. of NJ; James W. (Jennifer) of NC, and their sons, Jameson D., and Greyson W., and her cherished dogs, Sammi and Gussie. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ethel, in 1972 and 1988, respectively, as well as many family dogs and cats she adopted and adored.
The family extends its love and gratitude to Margaret's neighbors, friends, colleagues, and many healthcare professionals in her last few months.
Visitation: Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, Wednesday, August 7, 1-4pm. Funeral: St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 169 Fairmount Road, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, Wednesday, August 7, 7:00pm, followed immediately by a repast. Interment: Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery in a family-only graveside service, Thursday, August 8.
In lieu of flowers, Margaret and her family request your support in her name to the North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave, Port Washington, NY 11050, which she supported enthusiastically for many years; or to the Wyckoff PTO Economy Shop, 399 Main Street, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, by donating time, money, equipment, expertise, supplies, or any other resource to allow them to continue their mission.