Margaret (Henry) Craig
Margaret (nee Henry) Craig

Waldwick - Margaret, (nee Henry), 97, of Waldwick, formerly of Jersey St. Paterson, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Before retiring Margaret worked for 25 years at Grand Union in Waldwick. Margaret was an avid baker. She was also a member of the Waldwick Ladies Fire Auxiliary as well as the Waldwick Senior Golden Club.

Cherished wife of the late William Craig (1995). Beloved mother of Sandra Gunderson and her husband Al of Paramus, William Craig and his wife Adele and Richard Craig and his wife Carolyn. Treasured grandmother of Sharon Primavera, Brian and Kristen Gunderson, Craig and Kayla Gunderson and great-grandchildren, Brittany, Christopher, Brianna, Sierra, Claire. Margaret is predeceased by her siblings Marcella Trouse, Joseph Henry, James Henry and Jean DeRuiter.

All services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to Boys Town PO Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010 or Happy Tails Rescue PO Box 143 Paramus, NJ 07652

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
