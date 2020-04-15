Services
1928 - 2020
River Vale - Margaret DaSaro, 91, of River Vale passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 . Devoted wife of the late Alphonse DaSaro cherished mother of Denise Caragliano & Roy Sheppard, Gary & MaryGrace DaSaro. Loving Nanni of Vincent Caragliano, Jessica DaSaro, & Nicholas DaSaro. Beloved sister of Rose Falco, Dominick Drago & the late Mary Darrin. Dear Mother-in law of Vinnie Caragliano. Also Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Margaret loved meeting people and loved to dance. She loved going to prayer groups and had a special love for Father Jerry of Saint Anthony Parish in Northvale.

Margaret shared a very special Bond with the Apple of her Eye her Grandson Vincent!!!

Due to the current world health crisis funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .

