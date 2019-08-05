|
Margaret "Marge" DiBlasio
Aldenville, PA - Margaret "Marge" DiBlasio 95 passed peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home in Aldenville PA.
She was born June 7, 1924 to the late Anthony and Theresa Tiso, She is formerly from Cliffside Park N.J. Moonachie, N.J. an Honesdale PA.
She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore and her sisters Mary Salerno, Geraldine Ciccirelli, Caroline Bride and Pauline Tiso.
She is survived by her daughter Elaine Bargellini of Aldenville PA. and her son NIcholas DiBlasio of Dingmans Ferry PA.
She is also survived by her granddaughter Jennifer Hynes and her husband John of Wood-Ridge N.J. and her grandson Justin Derevyanik and his finace Victoria Adamski also from Wood-Ridge N.J.
Her great granddaughter Jillian Hynes and her great grandson Jared Hynes.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge, N.J.
Funeral services Wednesday 10:30am August 7, 2019 at Kohler Funeral home and interment at Ridgefield Cemetery, Ridgefield N.J.