Bergenfield - Margaret E. "Peggy" (nee Crowley), 93, on August 31, 2019, of Bergenfield, NJ. Originally from Brooklyn, NY, she was a retired Administrative Assistant for Revere Sugar Corporation. Devoted wife of the late Jeremiah "Jerry" Caramico. Beloved mother of Philip, Gerard and Michael Caramico. Dear sister of Jean Coyne (nee Crowley). Loving grandmother of Kate, Jeremy and Drew Caramico. Also survived by her loving daughter in laws Mary Lynn (nee Burke) and Lydia (nee Janow).Visiting Thursday 3-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at St James Catholic Church 80 Hicksville Rd, Seaford NY on Friday at 9 AM for the funeral mass at 9:15 AM. Interment Long Island National Cemetery, Wyandanch NY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com