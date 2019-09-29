Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
her home
Margaret E. (Peggy) Mearns

Margaret E. (Peggy) Mearns

Bergenfield - Margaret E. (Peggy) Mearns of Bergenfield passed away surrounded by her family on September 22, 2019. Peggy was predeceased by her husband Walter C. Mearns. Surviving are her children: Mary Anne and Kevin Burns, Midge Lefanto and Mark Savini, Amy and Thomas Hegel, Walter Mearns and MaryLou and Ted Drake. Her grandchildren: Andrew Burns, Ryan Burns, Amy Figueroa, Daniella and Gio Arias, Colin and Whitney Figueroa, Chris and Margaret Rankin, Emily Rankin, Kenneth Rankin, Robert Mearns, Brandon Mearns, Kelsey and Brandon Bourgeois, Kyle Hegel, Kristi Hegel, James and Julie Drake and Maressa Drake and great grandchildren: Russell and Amy Jane Margaret Rankin, Samantha and Mady Drake. Besides being a full time mother, she worked in various jobs in the Bergenfield School System, as an after school aide, a bus aide and a cafeteria worker. She loved spending time with family, and her sense of humor and frankness were legendary. She was a true family matriarch, and the greatest joy in her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Nani" and PopPop would spoil them during sleepovers with waffles and whipped cream, "field trips" around town, and trips to her favorite vacation spot of Lavallette, NJ. She will be missed dearly by the many lives she touched. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 PM. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
