Margaret Elizabeth Weinheimer
October 1, 1922 - May 24, 2020
Margaret "Marge" Elizabeth Weinheimer passed into the loving and compassionate arms of Jesus on May 24th, at the age of 97. She died peacefully at home with her family present, after a long illness.
We give thanks to the Lord above for the life of Margaret. We are all better people for her existence, especially her children, for without Mom we would not be here.
She was born October 1, 1922 in White Plains, NY and was the daughter of the late Wesley Mortimer Cronk, II and Elizabeth (Wolder) Cronk.
She and her family moved to Pequannock, New Jersey, in 1957. In her later years she was a resident of Hearle Village, Pequannock.
Margaret graduated from Stratford High School in Stratford, Connecticut class of 1940. During World War II she attended the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. She subsequently became employed at Bridgeport Hospital.
In 1945 she married Hubert "Hub" Weinheimer, and remained by his side for over 56 years, until his death in 2002. She was a proud mother of four children.
She always had a smile on her face, and an ear to listen. She loved walking, and if you saw a woman in town with a pair of binoculars to her eyes, it was probably Marge. She was an ardent birdwatcher, enjoyed taking ballroom dance lessons at Walker Dance Studio, attending dances at Holy Spirit Church and travelling with Hub following his retirement.
Margaret was a life member (November 1968) of the Suburban Women's Club of Pompton Plains and was their Parliamentarian for many years. At the state level, she won ribbons in the African violet and photography competitions. Most summers, she could be found outdoors tending her many flower gardens, which she very much enjoyed. She was a member of Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in Pequannock. Her faith was strong and witnessed to friends that she never felt she was alone. God was always with her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Wesley Cronk, III, and Robert Cronk and son, Richard C. Weinheimer.
She is survived by her daughter Ruth A. Hampson (Bruce), daughter-in-law Carol (Corsini) Weinheimer (Richard, deceased) and sons James A. Weinheimer (Linda), and Kenneth R. Weinheimer (Bernice), four grandchildren, Jessica (Weinheimer) Andretta, John Weinheimer, Sarah (Hampson) Osborne, and Jared Hampson and five great-granddaughters Éowyn Osborne, Fiona Osborne, Isolde Osborne, Avery Andretta and Rilynn Andretta.
The last months of her life were blessed with the gentle touch of the many staff of VHS Hospice Services of Totowa.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services are open to immediate family members only. A Zoom video conference memorial service will be held this week, and invitations will be available by contacting kenweinheimer@gmail.com.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scanlanfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made in memory of Margaret for Dementia Research
https://curealz.org/.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.