Margaret F. Dudzik
Totowa - Margaret F. Dudzik, 93, of Totowa, passed away on September 30, 2020. Born and raised in Clifton, she was a resident of Woodland Park for 50 years, and lived in Wayne before moving to Totowa 4 years ago. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Margie was a member of the Golden Circle, the Loaves & Fishes Pierogi Committee, and AARP #4192. Before retiring in 1991, Margie was an Assembler for Shulton, Clifton, for 35 years, and is a member of the Shulton Retirees.
Beloved wife of the late Edward who passed away in 1981. Devoted mother of the late Robert who passed away in 2012. Dear sister of the late Helen Bay who passed away in April. Loving aunt of Fr. Richard Bay, Maryanne Devenezia, John Bay, Joan Checkan, Joseph Negelia, Kathy Carey, Fr. Ignatius Dec, and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Monday 11 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Monday 9-10:30 AM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com