Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
30 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Francis Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Francis Davis Obituary
Mrs. Margaret Francis Davis

Whiting - Mrs. Margaret Francis Davis, age 83, of Whiting New Jersey also was formerly from Ridgefield Park and Bogota New Jersey, passed away on June 20, 2019, peacefully. She was born on April 06, 1936 in Galveston Texas. She was predeceased by her husband Leon Frederick Davis. She has survived by three sons Robert, Paul, and Thomas. She has four grandchildren Melissa, Justin, Jacob, and Gisele. She also has one great-grandchild Mathew.

Visitation June 24, 2019, at 9:30 am to 10:30 am Carmona-Bolen-Whiting 66 Lacey Road Manchester Township, NJ, 08759 ?(732) 350-0003?

Funeral Mass June 24, 2019, at 10:45 am St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church 30 Schoolhouse Road Whiting, NJ, 08759 732-350-5001
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now