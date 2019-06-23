|
Mrs. Margaret Francis Davis
Whiting - Mrs. Margaret Francis Davis, age 83, of Whiting New Jersey also was formerly from Ridgefield Park and Bogota New Jersey, passed away on June 20, 2019, peacefully. She was born on April 06, 1936 in Galveston Texas. She was predeceased by her husband Leon Frederick Davis. She has survived by three sons Robert, Paul, and Thomas. She has four grandchildren Melissa, Justin, Jacob, and Gisele. She also has one great-grandchild Mathew.
Visitation June 24, 2019, at 9:30 am to 10:30 am Carmona-Bolen-Whiting 66 Lacey Road Manchester Township, NJ, 08759 ?(732) 350-0003?
Funeral Mass June 24, 2019, at 10:45 am St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church 30 Schoolhouse Road Whiting, NJ, 08759 732-350-5001