Margaret Ginch
Ridgefield Park - Ginch, Margaret (nee Meyers) age 82 of Ridgefield Park passed away on July 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William M. Ginch. Devoted mother to Patricia D'Antonio and her husband Robert, Susan Schuck and her husband Joseph, William Ginch and Michael Ginch and his wife Susan. Loving grandmother of Vanessa, Robert, Joseph, Matthew, Eric, Lacee, Michael and William. Great grandmother to Alexa and Zackary and great great grandmother to Grayson. Dear sister to Willie Boy, Dorothy, Raymond, Andrew, James and John and her sister-in-law Elizabeth Meyers. Margaret is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home on Wednesday at 12:30pm. Visitation Wednesday 9-12:30pm. Entombment Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
