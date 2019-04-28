Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Requiem Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Chapel
Pequannock, NJ

Margaret "Margo" Giro Obituary
Margaret "Margo" Giro

Ramsey - Our sister Margo Giro passed from this life on Sunday, April 14th at her home in Ramsey, NJ. After leaving home as a young woman to study in Wyoming and a brief stay in Vermont she returned to NJ and was a lifelong resident of Bergen County. Margo was predeceased by her parents Margaret (McGloin) and Joseph Giro and brothers Gregory and Joseph Giro. She is survived by brothers James (Sharon) and Christopher (Pat) and nieces and nephews Kelly Cave and Joseph Giro and Kristin and Sam Giro. Margo was an exceptionally devout Catholic. A Latin Requiem mass for the repose of her soul will take place on Monday, April 29th at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, Pequannock, NJ. Donations in Margo's memory may be made to a . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey.
