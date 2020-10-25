Margaret Glazer
Clifton - Margaret (nee Zelenak) Glazer, 98, of Clifton, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Passaic, Mrs. Glazer was raised in Europe. She returned to New York City when she was 17 years old where she was employed as a nanny. Mrs. Glazer has resided in Clifton for over 60 years. Before her retirement, she was employed with Metal Film Co. in the Botany Village section of Passaic.
Mrs. Glazer was very independent and took pride in maintaining her home and her flower garden. She especially loved to care for the neighborhood cats. Mrs. Glazer was a longtime faithful parishioner of Holy Trinity R.C. Church in Passaic.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Glazer in 2009; her daughter-in-law, Debra Glazer in 2015; her parents, Frank and Juliana (nee Schimpf) Zelenak; three brothers, Henry Zelenak, Frank Zelenak and Stefan Brendli; and two sisters, Elisabeth Revak and Juliana Mutter.
Margaret is survived by her devoted son, Robert Glazer of Piscataway; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Thursday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 226 Harrison Street, Passaic. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.
